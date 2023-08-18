Lizzo’s Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers Come To Her Defense, Thanks Her For ‘Shattering Limitations’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As Lizzo’s name continues to make headlines regarding the misconduct lawsuit filed by her former dancers, her current dance crew steps up to show some support.

Earlier this month, ex-dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez accuse Lizzo and her touring company of sexual harassment and hostile work conditions. According to the women, they were “exposed to an overtly sexual atmosphere that permeated their workplace.”

Since the news broke, more people have come forward, citing negative experiences with the Grammy-award-winning artists. And while the accusations are alarming, the singer’s Big Grrrls family is coming to her defense. The current Big Grrrl and Big Boiii dancers released a statement to their Instagram page, praising the artist for “shattering limitations and kicking in the door way for the Big Girl & Big Boiii Dancers.”

“We had the time of our lives on The Special Tour. We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent,” they wrote on Instagram. “The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the greatest lessons and blessings that we could possibly ask for,” the dancers wrote.

The support comes one day before Lizzo’s re-emergence on Instagram.

Lizzo returns to Instagram with comments limited on her post

On August 3, Lizzo responded to the allegations with a statement via Instagram. She referred to the claims as “unbelievable” and “outrageous.” She resurfaced on August 18 with a video showing she still stands tall.

The post shows the “About Damn Time” singer out on the town, entering a black jeep and striking a pose with tons of people in the background. “From Shibuya, with Love ,” she captioned the video.

Lizzo was scheduled to perform at the Made in America Festival on September 2, but the event was canceled for reasons unrelated to the singer’s current legal woes.

Lizzo’s Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers Come To Her Defense, Thanks Her For ‘Shattering Limitations’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com