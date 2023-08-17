Listen Live
Funny Marco Looks To Make Himself At Home At Raleigh Improv

| 08.17.23
With over 10 million followers across social media, Kansas City, MO native Funny Marco is quickly becoming one of comedy’s newest rising stars. Redefining the entertainment industry with his online presence, he is destined for great things.

This weekend, Funny Marco will be at the Raleigh Improv, and judging by the conversation with K975’s Ayeeedubb, there is a chance that he may find a second home in the Triangle!

CHECK OUT OUR FULL INTERVIEW ABOVE & PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS AT IMPROV.COM/RALEIGH!

