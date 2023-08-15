NC State Fair Tickets On Sale Today!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Advanced tickets for the North Carolina State Fair are now on sale. Advance, admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12 years old. Unlimited ride wristbands are also on sale for $30.

Advanced ticket are available until Oct. 12.

You can buy unlimited ride wristbands for $30 each, $10 less than they cost at the gate. Unlimited ride wristbands are good for one day only.

Other deals include special ticket packages:

Dizzy Pass ($38) – One gate admission ticket and one unlimited ride wristband

Kegs & Cork Pass ($17) – One gate admission ticket, one NC Public House beer + wine ticket

State Fair Flyer Package ($34) – Two gate admission tickets and two round-trip State Fair Flyer tickets

State Fair SkyGazer ($14) – One gate admission ticket and one State Fair SkyGazer ticket

Go to NC State Fair for more information.

