Kandi Burruss gave us glam over the weekend when she attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour stop in Atlanta. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star definitely pulled out all the stops for Bey’s popular world tour and gave us fashion goals in the process!
For this look, the reality star served face in a diamond-encrusted bralette which she paired with a pair of silver leggings. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and added silver hoop earrings to give the look a pop. She paired the ensemble with matching shoes which complemented the look perfectly and served face and body as she modeled the look to perfection for her Instagram followers. As for her hair, the beauty took us back to the ’90s with high pigtails and swooped edges.
Kandi Burruss Gives Us Glam At Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Stop In Atlanta was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Iyanla Vanzant Mourns Loss of Youngest Daughter
-
The Internet Reacts To Summer Walker’s Night Out Following Lil Meech Cheating Rumors
-
[UPDATED] Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
-
Reality TV Stars Accuse NBC & Bravo of Sexual, Mental Health Exploitation
-
Deadline Approaching To Apply For $725M Facebook Settlement
-
Lizzo Responds to Harassment Allegations As Footage Of Accuser Singing Her Praises Surfaces
-
Hip Hop Hotties Cover ‘Men’s Health’ Magazine. And They Look Good
-
Trump Indicted Again