Yung Miami Is Coming In Hot In An Alexander Wang Denim Set

Yung Miami is not letting up with the fashion anytime soon. The “Caresha Please” host has blessed the ‘Gram with another fly outfit, and all we can do is applaud the diva.

Yung Miami In Alexander Wang

Yung Miami is handing out style lessons, and if you haven’t clicked that follow button on her Instagram page, you’re missing out. The femcee posted a picture of herself flexing in a $523 Alexander Wang denim sleeveless vest and $701 Alexander Wang denim shorts. The vest featured a collar and hit underneath her chest, making it cropped. Yung Miami added her sexy swag to the look by wearing the top open, showing cleavage. The shorts were high waist and exposed the rapper’s cheeks creating a City Girls-esque vibe.

The “Act Bad” lyricist matched her denim garb with a baby blue medium-size Chanel flap bag. Her accessories included a diamond link chain, diamond stud earrings, and an extravagant watch. The multihyphenate topped her look off with $1,000 Amina Muaddi bejeweled ankle strap clear heels, and she wore her hair in a slick back, butt-grazing ponytail to reveal her perfectly beat face.

Yung Miami Is No Stranger To Serving Fashion

Yung Miami is no stranger to serving looks. The artist quickly moved up to the top of several fashion lists when she hit the 2023 Met Gala red carpet with rumored beau Diddy in a pearl-clad Act N°1 sheer gown that stole the show. The Miami native was a fashionable hit before then, but after that night, her style status went up several notches. Since then, her ensembles have been heavily anticipated by many. And when she does pop out with looks, she rarely ever disappoints. She’s a couture connoisseur (as she proudly states in her music) and hasn’t missed a beat yet…. period.

Keep bringing the heat Yung Miami! We can’t wait to see how you come with your next outfit!

