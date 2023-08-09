Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Tory Lanez is going to jail. The rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was sentenced on August 8 to a decade behind bars for his role in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

The Canadian artist was convicted in December 2022 on three felony charges. He was found guilty of shooting Megan in the foot after a party in Los Angeles in 2020. Charges were 1) assault with a semiautomatic firearm; 2) carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and 3) discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Prosecutors asked for a 13-year sentence after the conviction.

Lanez’ sentencing hearing started this week on August 7. After a firestorm of media attention, public criticism, and Black Twitter commentary, the decision brings some closure to a case that shed light on domestic abuse and issues surrounding trusting Black women.

Trusting Black Women – Why We Should All Care

The road to Tony Lanez’ conviction – especially amid the court of public opinion – was bumpy. Some Black men – and women- questioned the Grammy winner’s initial statements as if they were at the party. Others laughed and made fun of the incident, siding with Lanez.

When the trial began, scrutiny continued. Despite this, The Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, prevailed and held to her statements. Megan was, and remains, a champion for all women going through domestic abuse, a fighter for herself and others, and an advocate for much-needed change. The Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón commented on Meg’s bravery.

He wrote in a statement, “Over the past three years, Mr. Peterson has engaged in a pattern of conduct that was intended to intimidate Ms. Pete and silence her truths from being heard.

Gascón continued, “Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault because they are too often not believed. I commend Megan Pete for her incredible bravery and vulnerability as she underwent months of probing investigation and court appearances where she had to relive her trauma, and the public scrutiny that followed. This case highlighted the numerous ways that our society must do better for women.”

Listening to Black women should not be conditional, relative, or tied to any status level. Unfortunately, violence, abuse, and discrimination against Black women daily. But not all Black women have a voice, access, or financial means to fight back.

We applaud Megan for holding to her convictions and seeing the case through. That is real “hot girl-ish.”

Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting was originally published on hellobeautiful.com