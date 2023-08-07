Yung Miami Proves She’s That Girl In A Chanel Pre-Fall Look

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Yung Miami recently blessed the ‘Gram with body and style. The Act Bad rapper posted a picture of herself at the “Lil Baby and Friends It’s Only Us” tour, voguing in a Pre-Fall 2024 Chanel jumpsuit.

Yung Miami and Chanel Go Together Real Bad

Yung Miami is Miss Chanel, period. The “Caresha Please” host plays no games regarding high-end fashion. She is no stranger to rocking various couture brands, but her go-to designer is Chanel. From classic purses to shoes, and custom looks, Yung Miami is a Chanel fanatic, and for her latest appearance, she covered herself in the prestigious design as she rocked the stage.

The femcee stepped outside at the Lovers and Friends Festival this past weekend, rocking a Pre-Fall Chanel 2024 jumpsuit that gave off 60s vintage vibes and accentuated her curves. The ensemble featured long sleeves, a mock turtleneck, a line pattern stamped with the Chanel logo, and a belted waist. Yung Miami accented her look with Amina Muaddi’s $1,105 Rosie Glass Slippers. The multihyphenate added minimum accessories to her look with diamond stud earrings and a French manicure. She wore her auburn-colored hair in a half-up, half-down style.

Yung Miami posed in the pictures at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the “Lil Baby And Friends It’s Only Us” Tour. Lil Baby brought out The City Girls’ rapper and R&B crooner Sza to complete his sold-out performance. Yung Miami posted pictures of herself posing backstage and gracing the stage. She captioned the photos with, “Yung miamiiiiiiiii!!!.” Her followers ate up her look and flooded her comment section with emojis and praise. “Pretty AF! Thick AF,” penned her bestie, Saucy Santana. While La La Anthony chimed in with, “There she go .”

We are here for Yung Miami and all of her stylish endeavors!

