LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

With back-to-school underway, it’s time to get the kids “in school stomach” back. Grab your air fryer and your crock-pot for 3 go-to meals under $15 that will take 15 minutes or less!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Have a loaf of bread you need to get rid of? We’ve got you covered!

1. Homemade Hood Hot Pocket

Slice of (regular) bread

Marinara sauce

Tomato sauce

Mozzarella

Garlic pepper

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Need a cost efficient but delicious meal! Try this:

2. Loaded Baked Potato

Baked potato

Chopped steak, ham, or what ever other meat you prefer

Broccoli

Cheddar cheese LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Pressed for time or don’t feel like boiling noodles? No worries!

3. Dump Crock-Pot Pasta

Water

Brother

Pasta Noodles

Ant veggies you like

Sausage, ham, or any other meat you prefer

A little Italian Dressing

Want Rickey Smiley’s 25 minute sautéed collard green recipe?! Check out the full video!

Bon appetite!

Related:

Rickey Smiley’s Pinto Beans Recipe [Listen]

Spirit.Ed: A No-Fuss Recipe For Making A Solid Negroni [Updated]

10 Celebrity Recipes To Try This Thanksgiving

15 Minute Back to School Meals with Premadonna [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com