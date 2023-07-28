What Is Barbiecore? The Latest Style Trend Taking Over Fashion

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Barbiecore is an emerging aesthetic trend that combines nostalgic elements from the iconic Barbie doll and contemporary internet culture amid the release of the Barbie movie. This aesthetic celebrates femininity, fantasy, and pastel colors while embracing a playful and dreamy vibe. It reflects a desire for nostalgia and a departure from the minimalist and dark aesthetics that dominated earlier trends.

According to the latest findings by Euromonitor International, the doll industry is set to experience an astonishing surge, reaching a value of $14 billion USD by the year 2027. This growth can be largely attributed to the highly anticipated release of the new Barbie movie. Sales of dolls and related accessories are projected to increase by 16% in 2026, as compared to sales in 2022, which faced a decline during the pandemic.

The Barbie Movie

Additionally, the release of the Barbie movie has ignited a renewed fascination with the fashion trend known as ‘Barbiecore.’ As a result, various brands are now incorporating shades of pink into their collections, aligning with the playful and nostalgic aesthetic inspired by the iconic Barbie doll. From Balmain to Zara to Crocs, the girlies are all about this trend.

The relevance of Barbiecore lies in its ability to empower individuals to express themselves authentically, unapologetically embracing their love for childhood toys and the cultural influences of the Barbie brand. Celebrating femininity in various forms fosters inclusivity and challenges traditional beauty standards.

Barbiecore’s celebration of femininity, pastel colors, and whimsy aligns with many aspects of popular fashion and beauty trends that have gained traction across various communities, including some of our fave Black women like Issa Rae, Lizzo, Lala Anthony, Zendaya, and Saweetie. In recent years, a growing movement has been to promote diverse beauty standards and challenge conventional norms in the entertainment industry.

What Is Barbiecore?

Barbiecore’s history can be traced back to the introduction of the Barbie doll in 1959. Barbie underwent numerous transformations throughout the years, representing diverse professions and body types. The rise of social media platforms and online communities facilitated the spread of this aesthetic. Influencers and content creators on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Pinterest have significantly popularized and evolved Barbiecore.

Barbiecore’s emergence is also intertwined with the rise of Cottagecore and other nostalgic aesthetics. It combines pastel colors, whimsy, and the dreamy aspects of the 90s and early 2000s fashion.

This trend’s importance lies in celebrating femininity, nostalgia, and inclusivity. It represents a departure from previous dark and minimalist aesthetics, providing a space for self-expression and fostering a sense of community among individuals who share a love for the iconic Barbie doll and the dreamy, playful aesthetic it embodies.

Tips For Barbiecore

To wear Barbiecore, embrace a dreamy, playful aesthetic that celebrates femininity and pastel colors. Here are some tips for incorporating Barbiecore elements into your outfits:

Pastel Palette: Opt for soft, pastel shades like baby pink, lavender, mint green, sky blue, and lemon yellow. These colors evoke a nostalgic and whimsical vibe.

Ruffles and Frills: Choose clothing with ruffles, frills, and bows. These feminine details add a touch of romance and playfulness to your look.

Puffy Sleeves: Tops and dresses with puffy sleeves are a quintessential Barbiecore feature, as they exude a princess-like charm.

Babydoll Dresses: Embrace babydoll dresses with empire waistlines and A-line silhouettes. They create a youthful and doll-like appearance.

Accessories: Incorporate cute and girly accessories like hair bows, headbands, heart-shaped sunglasses, and dainty jewelry.

Platform Shoes: Opt for platform shoes, especially those with a chunky heel. They add height and a touch of retro flair to your outfit.

Pastel Hair: Experiment with pastel-colored wigs or temporary hair dyes to achieve a Barbie-inspired hairstyle.

Barbie Logos: Incorporate clothing or accessories with the Barbie logo or Barbie-themed prints to pay homage to the iconic doll.

Mix and Match: Combine elements of Barbiecore with your personal style to create a unique look that reflects your personality.

Confidence: The key to pulling off any aesthetic is to wear it confidently and embrace your individuality.

Remember that fashion is a form of self-expression, so feel free to adapt Barbiecore to your preferences and comfort level. Experiment with different pieces and have fun exploring the dreamy and playful world of Barbiecore!

What Is Barbiecore? The Latest Style Trend Taking Over Fashion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com