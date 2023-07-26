Cardi B made a surprise appearance during her hubby Offset’s show, serving body and flexing in a custom Chrome Hearts bodysuit that fit like a second skin. She paired the look with ankle-breaking 7 inch Saint Laurent heels.
Cardi B Slays Chrome Hearts Look
One thing about Cardi B, she’s going to flex. Cardi first rapped about the popular urban luxury brand on Latto’s Put It On The Floor Again.
Her latest Instagram post shows how much of a badass the femcee is. She posted a fly picture on her feed in a blue, black, and white long-sleeve bodysuit that hit her lady lumps in all the right places. The all-in-one outfit, which resembled a wetsuit, featured a mock turtleneck and the words Chrome and Hearts scribed in white on both sleeves. The bodysuit hit at Cardi’s ankles, and the “Up” rapper wore black platform heels to complement her look. The artist’s other accessories included silver drop earrings, clear sunglasses, and chrome stiletto nails. She topped her entire look off with a $79,000 Hermes Shiny Black Porosus Crocodile Leather Birkin that we believe was a gift from her husband.
Cardi posted the sizzling pictures with the caption, “New chrome you don’t got it at home..Thanks babe .” Her post garnered over 1 million likes, with followers praising her look and flooding her comment section with emojis. From Latto to Yandy Smith, they all adored her body.
Cardi’s post comes on the heels of allegations of her and Offset dealing with marital woes. While we don’t know if the hip-hop couple has patched things up, we do know that they have been pretty chill and were recently spotted at Paris Fashion Week looking chic at high-end shows such as Balenciaga and Thom Brown.
DON’T MISS…
Cardi B Is A High-Fashion Queen During Paris Fashion Week
5 Times Cardi B Was Our Style Goals
Cardi B And Offset Spotted Out In Fashionable Ensembles
Cardi B Shakes Up The Internet In A Curve-Hugging Chrome Hearts Bodysuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Carlee Russell’s Attorney: ‘There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby’
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Lakeith Stanfield And Kasmere Trice Secretly Tied The Knot And Had A Baby
-
16 Injured, Buildings & Homes Damaged Following Tornado in Nash, Edgecombe Counties
-
Police: Carlee Russell Searched ‘Amber Alert’ and Film ‘Taken’ Prior To Disappearance
-
Obama’s Summer Playlist: Drake, Money Man, Ice Spice, and More
-
Tony Bennett Dies at 96: Remembering His Soulful Duets
-
Winning $1B+ Powerball Ticket Sold In California