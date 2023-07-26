K975 Legend Brian Dawson Nominated For NAB Marconi Award

Congrats are officially in order for one of K975’s living legends!
Radio One Raleigh is proud to report that afternoon personality, DJ, and community leader Brian Dawson is a finalist for “Personality Of The Year (Medium Market)” at this year’s NAB Marconi Awards!
With a career spanning over twenty years, Brian has done just about everything in entertainment. From interviewing celebrities and political figures to hosting community events like the EOG school tour and Sneakerville, Brian continues to be a force in the broadcasting world.
Established in 1989 and named after inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi, the NAB Marconi Radio Awards are given to radio stations and outstanding on-air personalities to recognize excellence in radio.
Brian is one of several members of the Radio One family nominated this year. Other nominees include our sister station The Light 103.9 (Religious Station of The Year), WDBZ-FM’s Lincoln Ware (Personality of The Year, Large Market), Get Up Erica’s Erica Campbell (Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year), and DC’s Praise 104.1 (Religious Station of The Year).
Congrats to our Radio One fam and all of the Marconi Award finalists!
Check out the full list below! (Urban One Finalists In Bold)
LEGENDARY STATION OF THE YEAR
- KCBS-AM, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Calif.
- WABC-AM, New York, N.Y.
- WDAS-FM, Philadelphia, Pa.
- WLW-AM, Cincinnati, Ohio
- WMMR-FM, Philadelphia, Pa.
LEGENDARY RADIO MANAGER OF THE YEAR
- David R. DuBose, WTUG-FM, Townsquare Media, Birmingham, Ala.
- Debbie Kenyon, Audacy, Detroit, Mich.
- Gordy Rush, Guaranty Media, Baton Rouge, La.
- Joey Cummings, KKHJ-FM, South Seas Broadcasting, Inc., American Samoa
- Nick Martin, Big River Broadcasting Corporation, Florence/Muscle Shoals, Ala.
NETWORK/SYNDICATED PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
- Enrique Santos, WZTU-FM Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
- Erica Campbell, Reach Media, Dallas, Texas
- George Noory, Premiere Radio Networks, Inc., Sherman Oaks, Calif.
- Katie Neal, Audacy, Nashville, Tenn.
- Rich Eisen, Westwood One, Los Angeles, Calif.
MAJOR MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
- Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti, WFAN-FM, New York, N.Y.
- George Dunham, Craig Miller and Gordon Keith, KTCK-AM, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
- Jason Pullman, KPLX-FM, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
- Lin Brehmer, WXRT-FM, Chicago, Ill.
- Mark “Hawkeye” Lewis and Michelle Rodriguez , KSCS-FM, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
LARGE MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
- Billy Madison , KISS-FM, San Antonio, Texas
- Chris Carr, Kia Becht and Sam Sansevere, KEEY-FM, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.
- Dave Ryan with Falen, Jenny and Drake, KDWB-FM, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.
- Lincoln Ware, WDBZ-AM, Cincinnati, Ohio
- Paul Castronovo, WBGG-FM, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
MEDIUM MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
- Ashley Adams, Roger Todd and Michele Silva, WJXB-FM, Knoxville, Tenn.
- Brian Dawson, WQOK-FM, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
- Chaz and AJ, WPLR-FM, New Haven, Conn.
- Kayla Blakeslee, WOWO-AM, Ft. Wayne, Ind.
- Kevin Miller, KIDO-AM, Boise, Idaho
SMALL MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
- Kat and J.J. Holiday, KCLD-FM, St. Cloud, Minn.
- Kelly and Wood, KZPK-FM, St. Cloud, Minn.
- Kevin Hilley and Erin Hart, KATI-FM, Columbia-Jefferson City, Mo.
- Keziah Atofau and John Raynar, KKHJ-FM, American Samoa
- M. Fletcher Brown, WXFL-FM, Huntsville-Decatur-Florence, Ala.
MAJOR MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR
- KSCS-FM, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
- WALR-FM, Atlanta, Ga.
- WINS-FM, New York, N.Y.
- WLTW-FM, New York, N.Y.
- WWPR-FM, New York, N.Y.
LARGE MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR
- KMOX-AM, St. Louis, Mo.
- KQMT-FM, Denver, Colo.
- KSTP-FM, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.
- WHYI-FM, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
- WKRQ-FM, Cincinnati, Ohio
MEDIUM MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR
- WHO-AM, Des Moines-Ames, Iowa
- WNRP-AM, Mobile, Ala.-Pensacola, Fla.
- WTIB-FM, Greenville-New Bern-Washington, N.C.
- WXKB-FM, Ft. Myers-Naples, Fla.
- WYOY-FM, Jackson, Miss.
SMALL MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR
- KDXY-FM, Jonesboro, Ark.
- KROX-AM, Crookston, Minn.
- KZPK-FM, St. Cloud, Minn.
- WIKY-FM, Evansville, Ind.
- WYKY-FM, Somerset, Ky.
BEST RADIO PODCAST OF THE YEAR
- “American Nightmare Season 3: Unknown Subject,” WTOP-FM, Washington, D.C.
- “Behind the Song,” WDRV-FM, Chicago, Ill.
- “Deadly Pill,” KFI-AM Los Angeles, Calif.
- “DMV Download,” WTOP-FM, Washington, D.C.
- “The Letter,” KSL-FM, Salt Lake City, Utah
AC STATION OF THE YEAR
- KBIG-FM, Los Angeles, Calif.
- KODA-FM, Houston, Texas
- KOIT-FM, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Calif.
- WALK-FM, Nassau-Suffolk, N.Y.
- WEZN-FM, Metro Fairfield, Conn.
CHR STATION OF THE YEAR
- KMVQ-FM, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Calif.
- KNDE-FM, Bryan-College Station, Texas
- WAPE-FM, Jacksonville, Fla.
- WHTZ-FM, New York, N.Y.
- WWPW-FM, Atlanta, Ga.
CLASSIC HITS STATION OF THE YEAR
- KJEB-FM, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.
- KONO-FM, San Antonio, Texas
- KRTH-FM, Los Angeles, Calif.
- WAXQ-FM, New York, N.Y.
- WSRV-FM, Atlanta, Ga.
COLLEGE RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR
- WGCS-FM, Goshen College, South Bend-Elkhart, Ind.
- WMSC-FM, Montclair State University, Montclair, N.J.
- WPSC-FM, William Patterson University, Wayne, N.J.
- WRRC-FM, Rider University, Philadelphia, Pa.
- WSOU-FM, Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J.
COUNTRY STATION OF THE YEAR
- KCLR-FM, Columbia-Jefferson City, Mo.
- KNCI-FM, Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, Calif.
- KYGO-FM, Denver, Colo.
- WKXC-FM, Augusta, Ga.
- WXTU-FM, Philadelphia, Pa.
NEWS/TALK STATION OF THE YEAR
- KFI-AM, Los Angeles, Calif.
- WABC-AM, New York, N.Y.
- WCCO-AM, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.
- WTOP-FM, Washington, D.C.
- WWL-FM, New Orleans, La.
RELIGIOUS STATION OF THE YEAR
- KLTY-FM, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
- WLCC-AM, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Sarasota, Fla.
- WMIT-FM, Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.-Asheville, N.C.
- WNNL-FM, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
- WPRS-FM, Washington, D.C.
ROCK STATION OF THE YEAR
- KGLK-FM, Houston, Texas
- WIYY-FM, Baltimore, Md.
- WMMR-FM, Philadelphia, Pa.
- WPLR-FM, New Haven, Conn.
- WXTB-FM, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Sarasota, Fla.
SPANISH LANGUAGE STATION OF THE YEAR
- KLOL-FM, Houston, Texas
- WLKQ-FM, Atlanta, Ga.
- WLZL-FM, Washington, D.C.
- WRUM-FM, Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Fla.
- WYUU-FM, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Sarasota, Fla.
SPORTS STATION OF THE YEAR
- KFXN-FM, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.
- KTCK-AM, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
- WBZ-FM, Boston, Mass.
- WFAN-FM, New York, N.Y.
- WJFK-FM, Washington, D.C.
URBAN STATION OF THE YEAR
- WBTJ-FM, Richmond-Petersburg, Va.
- WDAS-FM, Philadelphia, Pa.
- WEDR-FM, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
- WHQT-FM, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
- WMIB-FM, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
K975 Legend Brian Dawson Nominated For NAB Marconi Award was originally published on hiphopnc.com
