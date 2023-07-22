Listen Live
Nominate Someone Under 40 Who Is Successful In Business

Published on July 22, 2023

Business North Carolina is seeking nominations for people who are under 40 as of June 30, 2023; who are having significant business success; and who are making a positive impact on their communities.

For this section, they plan to focus on people who work in cities and towns with fewer than 150,000 people. (In other words, outside of the state’s most populous cities of Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Durham, Winston-Salem, Fayetteville, Cary, Wilmington and High Point.)

They invite nominations that include short statements supporting these influential business leaders, citing key accomplishments in the last two years and basic biographical information including age, title, hometown, and number of years spent in their current community.

Our selections will be profiled in our October magazine. Nominations close August 1, 2023.

For questions or additional information, email kellis@businessnc.com.

Nominate here.

 

