Rising rap artist Superstar Pride, who recently went viral for his track “Painting Pictures,” has been charged with first-degree murder.
As reported by TMZ Hip Hop, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office say deputies were called to a residence Wednesday afternoon. They found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds at the home, located on Highway 35 North.
According to ABC affiliate WAPT, the victim was identified as 40-year-old Marcus Wheatley.
Information gathered at the scene pointed to the rapper, real name Cadarrius Pride, as the suspect, according to a Sheriff’s statement from Maj. Clinton Roberson.
Pride surrendered to authorities a few hours later. He’s currently booked at the Panola County Detention Center in Mississippi.
This is a developing story.
Superstar Pride Charged With Murder was originally published on hiphopnc.com
