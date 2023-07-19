List Of 2023 Stellar Award Winners

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The 38th Annual Stellar Awards took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 14 and 15. Multiple Stellar Awardees Jonathan McReynolds and Tasha Cobbs Leonard were co-hosts.

Pastor Mike Jr., Blacksmoke Music Worldwide recording artist, took home eight Stellars, while DOE and Zacardi Cortez, with three Stellars each; and Tye Tribbett and Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, with two Stellars each.

Congratulations to all of the winners and the nominees! Here’s a complete list of the winners:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Pastor Mike Jr.; Winning; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

SONG OF THE YEAR

Impossible; Pastor Mike Jr., James Fortune & JeVon Hill; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Pastor Mike Jr.; Winning; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

ALBERTINA WALKER FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DOE; Clarity; Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration

DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR

Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin; Kingdom Book One; Tribl Records / Fo Yo Soul Recordings / RCA Inspiration

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lena Byrd Miles; Brand New; My Block Inc.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Winning; Pastor Mike Jr.; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

CHOIR OF THE YEAR

Brent Jones; Nothing Else Matters (INSTEAD OF COMPLAINING, PRAISE HIM); JDI Entertainment

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Tye Tribbett & Joseph Bethea; All Things New; Motown Gospel

CONTEMPORARY DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR

Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin; Kingdom Book One; Tribl Records / Fo Yo Soul Recordings / RCA Inspiration

CONTEMPORARY MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Pastor Mike Jr.; Winning; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

TRADITIONAL MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zacardi Cortez; Imprint; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

CONTEMPORARY FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DOE; Clarity; Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration

CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Winning; Pastor Mike Jr.; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

TRADITIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Imprint; Zacardi Cortez; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

URBAN/INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE OR PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

When I Pray; DOE; Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Mr. McClure; Michael McClure, Andre Rudolph & Antonio Minifield; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

SPECIAL EVENT ALBUM OF THE YEAR

T.D. Jakes Presents “Finally Loosed”; Various Artists; Dexterity Sounds

RAP HIP HOP GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Church Clothes 4; Lecrae; Reach Records

YOUTH PROJECT OF THE YEAR

Detroit Youth Choir; Rockspell; Confidential Records

QUARTET OF THE YEAR

Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson; Restructure, Renew Reunion; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

RECORDED MUSIC PACKAGING OF THE YEAR

All Things New (Tye Tribbett); Mike McKesey & Trent Nicholson; Motown Gospel

PRAISE AND WORSHIP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Hymns; Tasha Cobbs Leonard; TeeLee Records/Motown Gospel

PRAISE AND WORSHIP SONG OF THE YEAR

You’ve Been Good To Me; Zacardi Cortez; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

RAP/HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

Blak Sheep; Pastor Mike Jr.; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

GOSPEL RADIO OF THE YEAR NOMINEES:

MAJOR MARKET OF THE YEAR

WPZE Praise 102.5, Atlanta

LARGE MARKET OF THE YEAR

WHAL-FM 95.7, Memphis

MEDIUM MARKET OF THE YEAR

WXHL 89.1 FM Reach Gospel Radio, Wilmington

SMALL MARKET OF THE YEAR

WWLD-HD2 98.3FM, Tallahassee

INTERNET STATION OF THE YEAR

WVTC Gospel Radio Network, http://www.wvtcradio.com

GOSPEL ANNOUNCER OF THE YEAR

Melanie Pratt, WPZS Praise – Melanie In The Midday

For more information, visit www.thestellarawards.com.

source: Stellar Gospel Music Awards – 2023 Awardees – Journal of Gospel Music

List Of 2023 Stellar Award Winners was originally published on thelightnc.com