List Of 2023 Stellar Award Winners

The 38th Annual Stellar Awards took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 14 and 15. Multiple Stellar Awardees Jonathan McReynolds and Tasha Cobbs Leonard were co-hosts.
Pastor Mike Jr., Blacksmoke Music Worldwide recording artist, took home eight Stellars, while DOE and Zacardi Cortez, with three Stellars each; and Tye Tribbett and Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, with two Stellars each.
Congratulations to all of the winners and the nominees! Here’s a complete list of the winners:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Pastor Mike Jr.; Winning; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide
SONG OF THE YEAR
Impossible; Pastor Mike Jr., James Fortune & JeVon Hill; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Pastor Mike Jr.; Winning; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide
ALBERTINA WALKER FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DOE; Clarity; Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration
DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR
Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin; Kingdom Book One; Tribl Records / Fo Yo Soul Recordings / RCA Inspiration
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lena Byrd Miles; Brand New; My Block Inc.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Winning; Pastor Mike Jr.; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide
CHOIR OF THE YEAR
Brent Jones; Nothing Else Matters (INSTEAD OF COMPLAINING, PRAISE HIM); JDI Entertainment
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Tye Tribbett & Joseph Bethea; All Things New; Motown Gospel
CONTEMPORARY DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR
Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin; Kingdom Book One; Tribl Records / Fo Yo Soul Recordings / RCA Inspiration
CONTEMPORARY MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Pastor Mike Jr.; Winning; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide
TRADITIONAL MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Zacardi Cortez; Imprint; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide
CONTEMPORARY FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DOE; Clarity; Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration
CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Winning; Pastor Mike Jr.; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide
TRADITIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Imprint; Zacardi Cortez; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide
URBAN/INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE OR PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
When I Pray; DOE; Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Mr. McClure; Michael McClure, Andre Rudolph & Antonio Minifield; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide
SPECIAL EVENT ALBUM OF THE YEAR
T.D. Jakes Presents “Finally Loosed”; Various Artists; Dexterity Sounds
RAP HIP HOP GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Church Clothes 4; Lecrae; Reach Records
YOUTH PROJECT OF THE YEAR
Detroit Youth Choir; Rockspell; Confidential Records
QUARTET OF THE YEAR
Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson; Restructure, Renew Reunion; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide
RECORDED MUSIC PACKAGING OF THE YEAR
All Things New (Tye Tribbett); Mike McKesey & Trent Nicholson; Motown Gospel
PRAISE AND WORSHIP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Hymns; Tasha Cobbs Leonard; TeeLee Records/Motown Gospel
PRAISE AND WORSHIP SONG OF THE YEAR
You’ve Been Good To Me; Zacardi Cortez; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide
RAP/HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR
Blak Sheep; Pastor Mike Jr.; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide
GOSPEL RADIO OF THE YEAR NOMINEES:
MAJOR MARKET OF THE YEAR
WPZE Praise 102.5, Atlanta
LARGE MARKET OF THE YEAR
WHAL-FM 95.7, Memphis
MEDIUM MARKET OF THE YEAR
WXHL 89.1 FM Reach Gospel Radio, Wilmington
SMALL MARKET OF THE YEAR
WWLD-HD2 98.3FM, Tallahassee
INTERNET STATION OF THE YEAR
WVTC Gospel Radio Network, http://www.wvtcradio.com
GOSPEL ANNOUNCER OF THE YEAR
Melanie Pratt, WPZS Praise – Melanie In The Midday
For more information, visit www.thestellarawards.com.
source: Stellar Gospel Music Awards – 2023 Awardees – Journal of Gospel Music
List Of 2023 Stellar Award Winners was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
Bank of America To Pay $250M+ For Illegal Practices
-
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [EXCLUSIVE]
-
"Love & Hip Hop's" Momma Dee Injured In Hit-And-Run
-
Keke Palmer Drops ‘I’m a Motha’ Merch
-
Keke Palmer’s Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Facing Major Backlash For Shaming Her Sexy Dress: ‘You A Mom’
-
The Open Marriage Spectrum: Bill De Blasio’s Separation Gives Look Into Dating Others Without Divorcing
-
SAG-AFTRA: Actors Are Now On Strike After Failing To Reach Deal With Studios, Streamers (UPDATED)