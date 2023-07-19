Congratulations To Our July Pastor Of The Month

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

CONGRATULATIONS to Pastor John Morrison Jr. of Kyles Temple AME Zion church in Durham on being our July Pastor of the Month.

Join us TUESDAY JULY 25TH AT 12NOON for the POM presentation, live on facebook and youtube @thelightnc

POM is presented by WELL CARE NORTH CAROLINA as we give recognition and honor to our local leader and Pastors, we are The Light 103.9

Here’s what his congregation has to say about him:

When I think of the person who shows up not just on Sunday, but encourages you throughout the week with messages in the morning, pushes you in the Bible study, or just is an example of how to live a Godly life, Pastor Morrison is that person. He exemplifies what it is to be chosen by God and the Fayetteville and Durham community loves him!

