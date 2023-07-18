Listen Live
Jordyn Woods And Karl Anthony-Towns Are A Fashion Moment in Chanel Denim Denim Pants

Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony-Towns gave us fashionable date night styles in these coordinating denim looks.

Published on July 18, 2023

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 16, 2023

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns served us date night style in coordinating denim looks that feel straight out of a fashion editorial.

The Woods By Jordyn CEO stepped out with her beau rocking a $1,090 white Alaia sleeveless, cow neck crop top that she paired with fly, wide-leg denim Chanel pants. The jeans hugged her slim waist and flared over her sleek stiletto heels. Woods accented her chic look with a high ponytail braid that cascaded down her back, black square sunglasses, and a soft glam beat face. She completes the look with a silver necklace, small silver hoop earrings, rings, and bracelets and a trendy small gold purse to match.

Wood’s NBA boo Karl Anythony-Towns matched her fly in a denim set with a jacket and loose-fitting jeans. He completed his look with a fresh white t-shirt and crisp white sneakers. He rocked sunglasses and blinged-out jewelry similar to his girlfriend’s. Wood’s denim slay comes on the heels of her reconciliation meeting with former best friend, Kylie Jenner. While some of her followers inundated her comment section with compliments on her fabulous outfit, others voice their disapproval about her and Jenner’s possible reconnection. “JORDY U LOOK BETTER W/O KYLIE,” commented one follower.

Whatever Woods chooses to do with her friendships is her business. We just hope she keeps passing out these style lessons!

Jordyn Woods And Karl Anthony-Towns Are A Fashion Moment in Chanel Denim Denim Pants  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

