Exclusive: Renee, Whitney, And Sondi Face Boardroom And Bedroom Conflict In The ‘Run The World’ Finale

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Run The World ended its first season with a flood of uncertainty. The second season saw Renee Ross (Bresha Webb), Whitney Green (Amber Stevens West), and Sondi Hill (Corbin Reid) tackle their issues head-on.

Together, with the help of their friend Barb (Erika Alexander), the trio confronted their struggles at the office, in the classroom, on dating apps, and at the club throughout the season. They sat with the consequences of their actions. They also explored the possibilities present on the other side of accountability and self-awareness.

During the finale, they prepare for more showdowns during a Group FaceTime session. In a clip from episode 208, “No Regrets,” they each get ready to enter a new chapter in ways that work for them.

Brainiac Sondi discovers a new way to advocate for Black women and children of color and is forced to figure out if it fits within her plans for furthering her education.

Always focused on self-improvement, Whitney multitasks by doing a face mask as she prepares to advocate for herself at her annual review. While her love life is still on life support, she knows she comes correct at work:

Fashion killer Renee looks for weapons in her closet as she prepares to see her ex for the first time since she realized she wanted to give their marriage another chance. The ladies helped her select a hip-hugging number that could give her a fighting chance.

See Whitney, Sondi, and Renee get ready to face their bosses and boos in the trailer for the second season finale.

DON’T MISS:

The Cast of ‘Run The World’ Lets Their Style Tell The Story

Erika Alexander Is The Big Sis We All Need On ‘Run The World’

Bresha Webb: Running The World With Her Sisters At Her Side

Bresha Webb Served Glam At The White House Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration

Exclusive: Renee, Whitney, And Sondi Face Boardroom And Bedroom Conflict In The ‘Run The World’ Finale was originally published on hellobeautiful.com