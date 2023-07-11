Strong Fathers Parenting Program Available to Chatham County Residents

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Chatham County dads are invited to participate in the Strong Fathers Parenting Program. The weekly virtual sessions will resume on July 11, 2023, after being forced to stop earlier this year when the facilitating agency, Pathways to Change, closed. Chatham County is pleased to be able to partner with the program’s new local facilitators, Deanna Manley and Samuel Clayborn, to bring this service back to residents of Chatham and Orange Counties.

Strong Fathers is for dads who are willing to work on ending the cycle of violence within their families. It is a 20-week program that focuses on parenting skills, understanding domestic violence and the effects violence has on children, healthy parenting, self-care, being a good role model, generational impacts, and the developmental stages of children.

Strong Fathers is unique in that it is a combination of parenting education along with information needed to permanently end the cycle of violence not only for themselves and their immediate families, but for their children and future generations as well. More information can be found on the Strong Fathers website and by watching this video.

“Having co-facilitated Strong Fathers for the past 10 years, so many dads have benefited from the classes and the information shared. In fact, some keep in touch months after completing,” said Deanna Manley, Strong Fathers Program Director. “Initially, they come to Strong Fathers with some resistance, but by the time they’ve completed, their gratitude and growth are palpable. The change is real. I’m happy we can continue to offer such a valuable service to our community.”

Group sizes range from 8-12 men at a time, and there is a rolling admission so participants can join at any time. Strong Fathers focuses on serving Chatham and Orange Counties primarily but may be able to serve surrounding counties as resources allow. Referrals can come from anyone within the community including the court system and social services, but men can also refer themselves. Questions may be directed to Ms. Manley at 984-500-4061 or at deannam@strongfathersprogram.org.

Individuals may refer someone by completing the Online Referral Form. Information about fees can be found on the Strong Fathers website.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark