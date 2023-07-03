Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Legendary moments were brought to life via Juvenile and Mannie Fresh inside a library. Live concerts are cool, but this Tiny Desk episode just woke up the fans and the internet to a whole new vibe of performing. Moments after pressing play you will be reminded of the Louisiana energy and cultural connection.
Mannie Fresh and Juvenile’s ability to capture the automatic head bobbing and finger snapping action is a raw gift that doesn’t too many people have.
