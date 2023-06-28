Everyone’s favorite grandma Ms. Bernice Jenkins calls in to the show to give church announcements! She solicits prayers for Sister Tyesha (and her 2 week old baby on probation), Deacon Raymond whose jerry curl activator juice took his life, and pictures of Lionel Richie looking babies.
As always, govern yourselves accordingly!
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: We Need Lionel Richie Looking Toddlers was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
