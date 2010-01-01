Whirlpool To Pay Black Woman $1 Million Dollars

VIA: NEWSONE.COM

From BlackAmericaWeb.com:

Whirlpool Corporation, the leading producer of major household appliances, must pay over $1 million to a black woman who was harassed for months, then brutally attacked by a white male co-worker at its Tennessee plant, a federal court judge has ruled.

In his 30-page ruling, Senior Judge John T. Nixon said his decision was based on Carlotta Freeman’s “emotional and psychological injuries caused by Whirlpool’s ineffective response to her repeated complaints of racial and sexual harassment.” The judge presides over the Nashville Division of the United States District Court for Middle Tennessee.

Read the full story here….