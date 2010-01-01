CLOSE
National
Home

Whirlpool To Pay Black Woman $1 Million Dollars

0 reads
Leave a comment

VIA:  NEWSONE.COM

From BlackAmericaWeb.com:

Whirlpool Corporation, the leading producer of major household appliances, must pay over $1 million to a black woman who was harassed for months, then brutally attacked by a white male co-worker at its Tennessee plant, a federal court judge has ruled.

In his 30-page ruling, Senior Judge John T. Nixon said his decision was based on Carlotta Freeman’s “emotional and psychological injuries caused by Whirlpool’s ineffective response to her repeated complaints of racial and sexual harassment.” The judge presides over the Nashville Division of the United States District Court for Middle Tennessee.

Read the full story here….

Carlotta Freeman , Tennessee Plant , Whirlpool

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 23 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 24 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 24 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close