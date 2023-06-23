Who’s Performing At The 2023 BET Awards + Everything You Need To Know

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The 2023 BET Awards a.k.a Culture’s Biggest Night, air this Sunday, on BET, and this year’s lineup celebrity boasts an exciting array of performers, presenters, nominees, and tributes. With this year being the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, BET has, in-store, an iconic lineup of acts for their highly anticipated Hip Hop 50 tribute.

“For five decades, Hip Hop has not only influenced American culture but has become a global phenomenon and one of the most influential musical genres of our lifetime,” Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET said in a statement.

While the 2023 BET Awards host has yet to be announced, Bow Wow is the official host The House of BET — a 4-day weekend of events related to the BET Awards.

Taraji P. Henson hosted the 2022 BET Awards, so we’re eager to see who will follow the queen’s act.

Who’s Performing At The 2023 BET Awards?

It was recently announced, Busta Rhymes will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 BET Awards. Bia, Coi Leray, Cutty Ranks, Dexta Daps, M.O.P., Rah Digga, ScarLip, Spice, Supercat, Swizz Beatz, and more surprise guests will take the stage to celebrate Busta Rhymes and his 30-plus-year musical legacy.

And the lituation doesn’t stop there.

The Hip Hop 50 mini-concert will feature performances by Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, E-40, Fat Joe, Kid N’ Play, Ja Rule, MC Lyte, Warren G, Sugar Hill Gang, Dem Franchize Boyz, D-Nice, Erick Sermon, Fabolous, Jeezy, Redman, Styles P, YG and more!

Ice Spice and Latto, and hip hop artist Mad Lion are also set to perform LIVE. Kaliii and BET Awards” 2023 nominee Lola Brooke will perform on the BET Amplified stage.

“We have an incredible lineup of performers who will take us on a musical journey, covering Hip Hop spanning every decade, style, and region. From music to dance and fashion, we are digging through every crate as we celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop and its diversity, evolution, and global impact,” said Connie Orlando, BET EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.

“This wall-to-wall party will reverberate with the amazing energy and passion these artists bring to the stage and the culture. Prepare for an unforgettable night of reunions and surprises as we celebrate Hip Hop’s rich history, enduring legacy, and promising future.”

Who’s Nominated At The 2023 BET Awards?

Glorilla had summer 2022 on lock with her anthem FNF and follow-up single featuring Cardi B, Tomorrow 2, so she scored six nominations at the 2023 BET Awards. Drake leads the pack with seven nominations. 21 Savage and Lizzo scored five each, and Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice, and SZA, come in with four.

The 2023 BET Awards air on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8 PM ET/ PT.

