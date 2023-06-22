Listen Live
Debris Field Found Close to Site Of Titanic Shipwreck During Search Of Missing Submersible

This update comes as the missing submersible's emergency oxygen supply presumably runs out.

Published on June 22, 2023

Titanic tourist submersible disappear on an expedition to explore the famed shipwreck

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

As the U.S. Coast Guard continue to look for the missing Titanic submersible, rescuers stumbled upon a possible break in the search.

As reported by TMZ, a debris field was discovered Thursday, near the site of the famous shipwreck.

A tweet from the Coast Guard’s Northeast division says that experts are currently evaluating the information given. It is currently unclear what type of debris was found or if it has anything to do with OceanGate’s missing Titan submersible.

The update comes one day after officials announced that they heard underwater noise several times during the search.

It also comes at a critical time in the search, as the vessel’s 96-hour emergency oxygen supply has presumably run out as of Thursday morning.

