Trades, Shade (CP3 & JA) & BRAIDS (Gabby / Taraji) | I Hate The Homies

Published on June 20, 2023

I Hate The Homies Episode 56

Source: Urban One Podcast Network / Urban One

The Homies come together and the first thing Dave recognizes is Rock-T’s glasses 04:04

FATHERS DAY was well for the guys 06:51

JA MORANT did NOT get what the guys thought he deserved 10:57

CP3 got disrespected out of this world!!! 21:59

Gabrielle Union and Taraji P. Henson went to a movie premiere but left they clothes at the house?? 36:57

Michael Jordan just keeps being Michael Jordan and it ALWAYS comes with a check 43:18

All the guys know is this week somebody really really tall is going to the NBA … 47:51

