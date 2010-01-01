CLOSE
National
Maxwell Garners Critical Acclaim With Black Summers Night

VIA: EURWEB.COM

USA Today, The New York Times, and most other major newspapers are giving Maxwell praise for his six Grammy Award nominations.  Maxwell was everywhere in 2009. His December television appearances alone included performances on The Jay Leno Show, The Today Show and The GRAMMY® Nominations Concert Live, of which the LA Time’s Ann Powers wrote “Maxwell’s performance of Michael Jackson’s ‘The Lady in My Life’ … not only stood out, it made a quiet case for itself as one of the best televised musical performances of the year.”

