TMZ is reporting that rapper Boosie Badazz was arrested by federal agents Wednesday afternoon (June 14). To make matters worse, it happened as he was getting out of another legal matter.
A spokesperson for the San Diego County District Attorney’s office confirmed that the southern MC was in court in regards to a May 6 traffic stop arrest, when officers found two handguns.
NBC 7 San Diego reported that Boosie, real name Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., pleaded not guilty to felony possession of a firearm. The case was dismissed during Wednesday’s hearing.
Unfortunately for Boosie, federal agents were waiting outside the courtroom. He was promptly arrested after the hearing.
At press time, the circumstances around the new arrest are unknown.
This is a developing story.
BREAKING: Boosie Badazz Arrested By Feds After Court Appearance was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
[UPDATED] Anita Baker Kicks Babyface Off Tour After Twitter Spat With Fans
-
Joseline Hernandez Arrested After Getting Her Own TKO On Former Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Federal Lawsuit Accusing Him Of Rape
-
DC Young Fly Speaks Out Via Instagram Regarding Jacky Oh’s Death ‘You Are The Greatest Mother I Know’
-
[UPDATE] John Amos Denies Daughter's Claims of Elder Abuse
-
DC Young Fly’s Longtime Partner And Mother Of His Children Ms Jacky Oh Dead After Mommy Makeover Surgery
-
53rd Annual Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival
-
Check Out Juneteenth Events Across The State