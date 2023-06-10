Lizzo is celebrating her new car in the best way possible – with a full twerk session in her very best designer fit!
The 35-year-old entertainer took to Instagram over the weekend to share a fun video of herself dancing in front of her brand new car – a silver Rolls Royce – and of course, doing it in style. The beauty rocked a colorful Emilio Pucci look featuring a $385 one shoulder top and matching skirt for $1,595.
She paired the look with a blue Ferragamo handbag and $340 sunglasses from Off White. Styled by Matthew Reisman, the “Truth Hurts” crooner added back sneakers for the slay and rocked her hair in a long bob with loose curls as she posed for a few photos inside of the car and danced around it to show off all of its elegant detail.
“PUCCi MAMA” she simply captioned the photo dump for her 13.5 million IG followers. Check it out below.
Yes, Queen! We’re loving this look on the super star and her brand new car is the perfect asset for the luxurious beauty.
What do you think about Lizzo’s recent slay? Did she nail it?
DON’T MISS…
12 Times Lizzo Showed Up Fashionable And Unapologetic
Sports Illustrated x Forever 21 Collaborate On Size-Inclusive Swimsuit Collection
Indya Moore Collaborates With Tommy Hilfiger On A Gender Fluid, Size-Inclusive Capsule Collection
Liberté Founder Amber Tolliver Reshaped The Bra Manufacturing Industry By Creating A Size-Inclusive Lingerie Brand
Lizzo Shows Off Her New Car In A Colorful Pucci Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Federal Lawsuit Accusing Him Of Rape
-
53rd Annual Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival
-
DC Young Fly Speaks Out Via Instagram Regarding Jacky Oh’s Death ‘You Are The Greatest Mother I Know’
-
[UPDATE] John Amos Denies Daughter's Claims of Elder Abuse
-
DC Young Fly’s Longtime Partner And Mother Of His Children Ms Jacky Oh Dead After Mommy Makeover Surgery
-
Check Out Juneteenth Events Across The State
-
53rd BIMBÉ Cultural Arts Festival Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop
-
Alicia Keys: "Girl On Fire" [AUDIO]