Hip Hop 50 Live Announced: The Official Concert Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop

Get ready to witness history as Hip Hop celebrates its 50th anniversary!

The Hip Hop 50 Live concert will take place at the Yankee Stadium in the birth place of the genre, The Bronx, with the legendary Run DMC headlining! The event, co-produced by Live Nation, Mass Appeal and The Yankee Stadium, has an all-star line-up that is one to rave about!

Special sets like “Pillars of Hip Hop” and “Queens of Hip Hop” will include artists like Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Trina, and so many more!

“Aug 11th is Hip Hop’s 50th birthday! So…’Up in the Bronx’ where it all started we will be celebrating this historic moment in history! I am honored to pay tribute to the culture that allowed this little shy kid from Queens to grow up and become The Mighty King of Rock! Thank you Hip Hop!!!” said DMC.

Tickets for the Hip Hop 50 Live concert will be available for presale starting Thursday, June 8 at 10 a.m. EST. The general sale will begin on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. EST.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this historic celebration!

