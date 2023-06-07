LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In this exclusive interview at the K975 studios, Brian Dawson is joined by Wayne “Ayotollah” Muhammad, the principal of KIPP Durham College Prep Middle School who recently went viral with his immaculate flow on the mic!

We first met Principal Muhammad during K975’s visit to KIPP Durham during our EOG School Tour in May. He said he wanted to drop a freestyle for his students, and he more than delivered! Fast forward to the 2023 BIMBÉ Cultural Arts Festival last weekend, where he got the opportunity to show off his skills to the legendary KRS-One in a clip that has collected over 322K views on social media!

Principal Muhammad stops by the studio to tell what he thinks about his moment in the spotlight, his history with Hip-Hop and how he utilizes his craft to better connect with his students at KIPP Durham. He also announces that enrollment is open for KIPP Durham’s 2023-2024 school year. For more information, visit the KIPP Durham website HERE!

Rapping Principal Wayne Muhammad Talks Viral Moment at BIMBÉ 2023 was originally published on hiphopnc.com