Black Tony is at it again—at everything except coming to work that is. Not only does he claim to know Erykah Badu, but says that he his picking her up to bring her to the radio station.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
For more of Black Tony and the rest of the crew, listen to The Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekdays 5-9am CT/6-10am ET!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Don’t Miss…
Black Tony Gets His Hand Stuck in Cereal Box [LISTEN]
Black Tony Waits For Strip Club Open [LISTEN]
Black Tony Is Heartbroken Over “F.N.F” Rapper Glorilla [LISTEN]
Black Tony Is Dropping Erykah Badu Off at the Radio Station [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Legendary Singer Tina Turner Dies At Age 83
-
53rd Annual Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival
-
Sheldon Reynolds, Vocalist/Guitarist for EWF & Commodores, Dies at 63
-
DC Young Fly’s Longtime Partner And Mother Of His Children Ms Jacky Oh Dead After Mommy Makeover Surgery
-
Dodged That Bullet! Claudia Jordan Glad She Didn’t Date Brian McKnight During ‘Celebrity Apprentice’
-
53rd BIMBÉ Cultural Arts Festival Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop
-
Alicia Keys: "Girl On Fire" [AUDIO]
-
Check Out Da Brat's Baby Shower