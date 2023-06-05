Class is now in session!
The iconic KRS-One hit the stage at last weekend’s BIMBÉ Cultural Arts Festival in Durham, and he did not disappoint. He rocked the crowd with a rundown of his classics, including “The Bridge Is Over,” “South Bronx,” and more.
Aside from that, he blessed us with an exclusive freestyle, getting back to the true essence of Hip-Hop, just in time for its 50th anniversary! He took the time to remind us exactly why he’s known as “The Teacha,” and we ain’t mad at that!
Check out the video above!
KRS-One Schools The Crowd At BIMBÉ 2023 [VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopnc.com
