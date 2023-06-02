Celebs React To Jacky Oh’s Devastating Death

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

You didn’t have to personally know Ms Jacky Oh or DC Young Fly to feel devastated by Ms Jacky Oh’s death. The beloved influencer was a J Nova Collection businesswoman, personality, mother of three, and loving partner, whose family dynamic played out before us in heartwarming social media clips. Jacky Oh, real name Jacklyn Smith, died on Wednesday, May 31, after undergoing “mommy makeover” surgery. She was only 32.

News of her untimely and tragic passing hit social media like a meteor crashing to earth with fans showing an outpouring of love for not only Jacky Oh, and DC, but for their three children who Jacky leaves behind.

Cardi B Says Jacky Oh Death It’s ‘Heartbreaking’

Cardi B shared a photo of Jacklyn posing with her three children, including her seven-month-old Prince who she gave birth to last year, with the caption, “so heartbreaking” and “My heart hurt for them beautiful babies.”

Odell Beckham Calls Jacky Oh An ‘Angel’

Fans assumed NFL megastar Odell Beckham Jr. took to Twitter to send his love to Jacky Oh. “Rest Easy Angel,” he wrote. He also tweeted, “Don’t take this life for granted, we’re here for the blink of an eye. Y’all plz love on your loved ones while they’re still here.”

DL Hughley On Jacky Oh Death

Fellow comedian DL Hughley posted a lengthy message to DC Young Fly on social media, while describing his family-oriented nature. “My heart breaks for my young brother @dcyoungfly and his children,” he captioned a photo of DC performing. “What you see on TV is only a sliver of who this young brother is. He is a strong, solid, determined young man of faith. He’s a family man, which is why this cuts so deep. We love you, my family and I send every ounce of love we have and prayers for strength to you and your family through this time. Stay strong in your faith brother.

With love, The Hughley’s.”

David E Talbot Sends Prayers To DC Young Fly

Director David E Talbot, who worked with Dc Young Fly on the holiday classic Almost Christmas, wrote a touching message on Instagram to the young actor and funnyman.

“My heart breaks for my dear friend @dcyoungfly and his three beautiful children for the loss of their mom and his long time partner Jacklyn Smith,” he wrote. “Please keep DC and his family in your prayers during this unbelievable time.’

Ben Crump Sends His Condolences

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump also shared his condolences for Jacky Oh and offered prayers for DC Young Fly.

Ms Jacky Oh’s cause of death is still undetermined. Moments before her surgery, Jacky Oh and Dr. Zach of PH-1 posed for a photo using the collaboration tool on IG, which has now been deleted. It is listed in his Instagram bio that he is a liposuction/BBL specialist. On the Ph-1 website, it says, “In addition to completing his Plastic and Reconstructive Surgical residency at Brown University, Dr. Zachary Iyore Okhah graduated from Princeton University.”

According to PlasticSurgery.org, a “mommy makeover” commonly consists of breast augmentation, breast lift, buttock augmentation, liposuction, and tummy tuck.

Fans quickly pointed out the negative reviews on the HealthGrades website. One review was titled, “Find another doctor.” Another read, “Patient neglect.

“This was the biggest disappointment of my life,” the anonymous reviewer wrote. “I waited about 2-3 years to get surgery with dr Zach expecting great results, I finally got to do surgery with him at glamorous facility. After surgery barely saw any results from 360 and I was already fairly small, not much fat was remove, seems my procedure was rushed. A month in i developed a lot of hardness and lumps, PAYING additional fees to get rid of, two months in I felt wasn’t much improvement , I reached out to the facility and didn’t get anyone, I reached out to dr Zach and no response, I reach back out to the facility and was informed dr zack left the facility and pretty much neglected all the patients he had just perform surgery on and those that were fairly recovering and had major concern like myself, no post op was given to me. I reach out via IG again to numerous page of dr Zach only to see he has read and ignored. Upon booking, it stated it comes with all post op appointment with dr Zach to see he has now neglect his.”

Dr. Zach has yet to make a statement and has turned off the comments on his social media account. We will continue to uplift Jacky’s family and friends in prayer.

