Shannon Sharpe’s time on Fox Sports 1’s Undisputed with Skip Bayless, the daily two-and-a-half hour sports debate, will soon come to an end.

A buyout agreement was reached (though the terms have not yet been released), ending Sharpe’s contract. He will reportedly be leaving the show late June, after the NBA finals.

Tensions between the co-hosts arose after Bayless’ controversial tweets regarding Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during a Week 17 game. The very next day, Sharpe did not host the show. He did, however, address his issue with the tweet upon his return.

This departure will serve as the second notable co-host break-up for Bayless. He previously hosted ESPN’s “First Take” alongside Stephen A. Smith until June 2016. Sharpe and Skip Bayless began hosting Undisputed together in 2016.

Though his podcast Club Shay Shay will also be leaving the network, its Youtube following of over one million fans is sure to keep it afloat. It is unclear who Fox Sports 1 will bring on as Sharpe’s replacement.

Shannon Sharpe Leaving Undisputed with Skip Bayless After Seven Years was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com