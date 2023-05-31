Lizzo Takes To Twitter To Shut Down Body-Shaming Trolls

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Lizzo is shutting down the haters in the best way possible and just went off in a series of tweets after being the target of body-shaming comments.

On Wednesday, May 31, the songstress – whose profile is now private – took to the platform to share a screenshot of a tweet where a user shared a video of the singer dancing onstage while mocking her weight. To accompany the post Lizzo wrote, “I JUST logged on and the app and this is the type of s–t I see about me on a daily basis.”

She continued, “It’s really starting to make me hate the world. Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food.’ I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO… I’m tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bulls–t.”

“The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media… all because I’m fat????” she added. “Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F–KING FARM…”

“I literally NEVER search my name this stuff just comes up on my TL & my FYP it’s wild,” the Grammy wiinner also tweeted. “I swear I just wanna look at dance videos and science news and this s–t comes in every day…”

The Yitty founder concluded her Twitter thread with, “I’m not trying to BE fat I’m not trying to BE smaller I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy. This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out! Yall speak on s–t y’all know NOTHING ABOUT and I’m starting to get heated.”

Now THAT’S how you shut down the haters.

