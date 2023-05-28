LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Mary J Blige was spotted on Instagram absolutely serving in a Pucci look that we’re swooning over.

Over the weekend, the Queen of R&B stunned her IG followers when she rocked a two piece blue designer look to perfection. The trendy two piece set featured a printed blue one piece swim suit and matching leggings both from the luxury brand and retailing for $753.

The Power Book II: Ghost actress accessorized the ensemble with gold jewelry including gold hoop earrings. As for her hair, she rocked her blonde tresses in loose curls and in a half up and half down style while posing in front of an ocean front as her hair blew in the breeze – the perfect kick off for the summer.

The songstress took to Instagram to show off her stunning look while serving face and body and posing like a model. She uploaded the fashionable photo dump for her millions of followers and captioned the post, “On another note bout to take another vaca on another boat- #Hov #DearSummer”

Check it out below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CswwaW2LXva/?hl=en

“So pretty ” one of the beauty’s followers commented underneath the photo set while another wrote, “It’s the waist for me, Gorgeous!”

Mary certainly does look stunning and this look is perfect for the summer months ahead! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s latest slay? Did she nail it?

Mary J. Blige Slays On Instagram In A Pucci Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com