HBCU Know: Black Enterprise Founder Earl G. Graves

On today’s HBCU Know with Rock T, we head to Morgan State University to highlight Earl G. Graves Sr!

Graves is an entrepreneur, publisher, businessman and philanthropist. He is the founder of Black Enterprise Magazine, which covers black businesses and has a readership of nearly four million readers! Some of his positions have included Director for Edna Healthcare Insurance, Executive Board Member of the Boy Scouts of America and Chief Executive Officer of Pepsi-Cola Bottling Franchise. This MSU alumni was named “One of the 50 Most Powerful and Influential African Americans in Corporate America” by Fortune Magazine.

Morgan State (located in Baltimore, Maryland) was established in 1867 and is home of the blue and orange bears and lady bears. Shout out to the magnificent Marching Machine Marching Band and to Graves’ very own Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

