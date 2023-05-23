Oprah Encourages Fans To Get Their Purple Outfits Together For ‘The Color Purple’ Remake

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Oprah took to social media with an important call to action: assemble your purple ensembles for the reimagining of The Color Purple.

The media titan posted a video to her Instagram account of herself in a store. As she rummages through the racks, she pulls out purple separates.

“Okay, ya’ll have seen the trailer. And I’m giving you six months to get your outfit together for opening day. All things purple. Whatcha gonna wear? The color purple. umm hmm,” she says.

The trailer for the reimagining of The Color Purple has been released. It will hit theaters on Christmas day and features an all-star cast.

The Color Purple is a novel, first published in 1983, turned movie that depicts the story of the struggles of African American women living during the early 1900s. The empowering tale has also been told through a Broadway musical and is now being remade into a feature that fuses the book, the original movie, and the Broadway play. Media mogul Oprah Winfrey posted the trailer on her social media page with the caption, “The Color Purple, a bold new take on the beloved classic, will be in theaters Christmas Day .” Followers inundated her comment section with praises about the snippet of the film.

According to Oprah.com, the film features a stellar cast that includes Halle Bailey as young Nettie, Ciara as adult Nettie, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as young Celie, Colman Domingo as Mister, Fantasia as adult Celie, Danielle Brooks as Sofia, and Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery to name a few. Winfrey, one of the producers for the revamped version, is excited to be a part of the work of art she refers to as the “national anthem for women’s empowerment.” The icon said, “To reinvent the movie at this time is to reinvent a phenomenon.”

