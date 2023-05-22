Radio One Exclusive

Rihanna seen rocking a Carolina Panthers jersey in Japan

Published on May 22, 2023

95th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Carolina Panthers fans were in a frenzy after award-winning music singer Rihanna was spotted wearing a Panthers jersey over the weekend.

Rihanna was photographed wearing a Panthers No. 95 jersey to a nightclub in Tokyo, Japan.

While the vintage jersey looks to just be a fashion statement, Panthers fans were thrilled that the singer could be a fan.

Although the No. 95 jersey is not a Derrick Brown jersey, another image shared on Instagram shows the back of the shirt, which has the word ‘Panthers’ written on the nameplate.

In fact, it’s a dress made of multiple Panthers jerseys, the bottom half being a No. 12 Collins. The dress is from XULY.Bët’s fall 2023 collection. XULY.Bët is a clothing line designed by Malian/Senegalese designer Lamine Badian Kouyaté.

Whatever this means, #KeepPounding!

Ri Ri gave fans some excitement for the upcoming season.

