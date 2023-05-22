Karrueche Gets Cakey In A Black Sheer Dress For Her Birthday Dinner

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Karrueche Tran is living her best life, and it shows! The actress celebrated her 35th birthday ( the actual date is May 17), with a fun dinner and party with her closest friends.

In an Instagram post, Tran served body in a sheer Petar Petrov dress, and a diamond Agent Provocateur thong.

“Just over here living my best life,” the Claws actress wrote.

Indeed she is! Her comment section was filled with affirming comments from fans, friends, and peers.

Insecure actor Sarunas Jackson wrote, “Brought the cupcakes to ya own bday. A host .”

While another person wrote, “Dem cheeks are cheekin baybay.”

Tran lacks nothing in the confidence department. The petite actress and model is no stranger to the negative commentary about her small frame. In an interview with Yahoo News, she said “It’s kind of distracting sometimes to be confident when we have social media and we’re constantly comparing ourselves and judging ourselves,” she says. “And I even come across that problem, too. I’m always online on Instagram and I’m comparing myself and I’ve been learning to stop doing that to feed my mind positive thoughts.”

Tran puts on for the women with petite frames and little booties, and we’re grateful for it. Representation matters, so Karrueche’s sheer dress is as important as Lizzo’s, SZA’s, Beyonce’s, and Kelly Rowland’s.

