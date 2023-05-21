Kevin Hart Is Speechless After Sending His Daughter Off To Prom: ‘I Have No Words’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Kevin Hart is a proud dad this weekend after sending his oldest daughter off to her prom!

The comedian and his ex wife Torrei Hart sent their daughter, Heaven, off to prom on Saturday and took to Instagram to share a few photos and emotions from the monumental event. “I have no words…just pure joy. My little girl looked unbelievable yesterday. Where does the time go..?” he wrote as the caption underneath a photo set of him and his beautiful daughter.

For her big day, the 18 year old wore an emerald green silk maxi dress that was perfect for the occasion. She wore her hair in a sleek and straight style and accessorized the look with minimal jewelry to let her natural beauty speak for itself.

Heaven’s mom Torrei echoed Kevin and called her daughter “the most beautiful girl in the world” in her own Instagram post.

Heaven turned 18 back in March which was also an emotional moment for the father of four as he shared a throwback photo of his daughter and once again reminisced about the time. “And just like that my little girl is 18…wow…Where does the time go??? So proud and so happy to see you grow into the amazing woman that you are!!!! Love you my G #Harts,” he wrote as the caption. Check it out below.

