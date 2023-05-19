As we continue to commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month, the Darkness Rising Project is looking to shed some light on the importance of mental health while having fun in the process.
Darkness Rising is a non-profit organization focused on promoting and providing mental health awareness and resources to the Black community.
This Saturday, May 20, the organization is hosting a free block party at Raleigh’s Moore Square from 2-6pm. The block party will include live music, giveaways, yoga, free mental health resources and more!
The headlining performer of the event, Sandra Dubose, called in to talk to Melissa Wade about this amazing event! You can check out the full interview above!
Darkness Rising Hosts Block Party for Mental Health Awareness Month was originally published on thelightnc.com
