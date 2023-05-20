Outdoor Movie Night at Five County Stadium – Featuring Minions: The Rise of Gru

Date: Saturday, May 20
Age: Families and Children
Time: Gates open at 7:30 PM and the movie starts at sundown
Cost: FREE
Location: Carolina Mudcats Stadium
-
Happy Birthday Ralph Tresvant! Here’s 10 Songs To Celebrate His Special Day
-
Alicia Keys: "Girl On Fire" [AUDIO]
-
Jamie Foxx In Physical Therapy in Chicago, Following Health Scare
-
The Music of Whitney Houston Register to Win
-
Highlights From Karen Clark's Mother's Day Weekend Jazz Brunch
-
Toni Braxton Shares Near-Death Health Scare, Coming Close to a “Massive Heart Attack” [LISTEN]
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!
-
Fugees' Pras Michel Found Guilty of Chinese Conspiracy Plot