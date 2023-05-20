Outdoor Movie Night at Five County Stadium – Featuring Minions: The Rise of Gru

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Outdoor Movie Night: Minions: The Rise of Gru

Date: Saturday, May 20

Age: Families and Children

Time: Gates open at 7:30 PM and the movie starts at sundown

Cost: FREE

Location: Carolina Mudcats Stadium

Join us for a free, fun night under the stars watching while watching Minions: The Rise of Gru. Be sure to bring your cozy blankets if you wish to watch the movie from the field! Food will be available for purchase at this event. Please note: no lawn chairs will be permitted; patrons can bring blankets to use on the field or watch from the stadium chairs!