Beyoncé is working on something big. The Renaissance entertainer posted a message on social media alluding to the launch of some sort of hair product. In a candid photo, Beyoncé is seen tending to her curls with a styling tool and concoction bottles on her vanity. “I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating,” she captions the airy photo.

The three-part slide also features a photo of Blue Ivy wearing thick healthy braids, before another photo that provides a little more detail.

“Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t for you to experience what I’ve been creating,” she wrote in a penned note.

As expected, the Beyhive is swarming around the news and have taken to Twitter to express their uber excitement.

While the Alien Superstar hasn’t confirmed any more details, fans are speculating it is a hair care product or collection.

Did Beyoncé Just Announce Her Foray Into Hair Care? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com