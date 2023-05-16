This month, Faithfully Speaking is acknowledging National Mental Health Awareness Month. As you know, mental health is a subject that is still relatively taboo in the African-American community, especially among Black men. However, there is starting to be a shift towards becoming more open and honest about this subject, and that continues here.
In this episode, Melissa Wade chats with Gene Hoskins. You may know him as a nationally-recognized gospel recording artist, but what you may not know is that he is also a licensed psychotherapist. In this podcast, he gives insight into how important it is for Black men (and the entire Black community as a whole) to check in on ourselves and each other.
Check out our full episode above, and check in on past episodes of Faithfully Speaking on YouTube and Facebook!
Faithfully Speaking: Mental Health & African American Men was originally published on thelightnc.com
