[LISTEN] Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week – Anthony Brown

Anthony Brown is back with a new hot single “Speak Your Name” and it’s Melissa Wade’s Pick Hit Of the Week. Listen to the interview about the song, and what’s coming this summer from A. Brown.

