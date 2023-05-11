Anthony Brown is back with a new hot single “Speak Your Name” and it’s Melissa Wade’s Pick Hit Of the Week. Listen to the interview about the song, and what’s coming this summer from A. Brown.
[LISTEN] Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week – Anthony Brown was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
GMA's Janai Norman Announces Pregnancy of 3rd Child
-
Twitter Drags Brian McKnight And Says He's Ignoring His Biological Kids
-
Alicia Keys: "Girl On Fire" [AUDIO]
-
NC Supreme Court Reverses Decision on Partisan Gerrymandering
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
16-Year-Old Dennis Barnes Receives $9M in Scholarships, Setting New World Record [LISTEN]
-
Serena Williams Announces She’s Pregnancy With Baby No. 2; Reveals Bump at Met Gala
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!