[LISTEN] Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week – Anthony Brown

[LISTEN] Melissa's Pick Hit Of The Week - Anthony Brown

Published on May 11, 2023

Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Source: @victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

Anthony Brown is back with a new hot single “Speak Your Name” and it’s Melissa Wade’s Pick Hit Of the Week.  Listen to the interview about the song, and what’s coming this summer from A. Brown.

 

 

[LISTEN] Melissa's Pick Hit Of The Week – Anthony Brown

