Good healthy conversation and information … This month we are recognizing “National Mental Health Awareness Month.” Today survivor Stephanie Hall, shared her story of mental illness and how she overcame. Stephanie also started a non profit organization to help those battling mental illness as well. Chris Cantey shared information about his company and how their mission is to assist those from an in home and at home basis.

Check Out Our “Faithfully Speaking” Podcast was originally published on thelightnc.com