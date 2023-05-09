LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Black Tony gets emotional reminiscing about his recent “come up”, and wants to bless Jahlion for his birthday! He’s expecting to receive a huge monetary deposit from a lottery winner he found on Instagram…all he had to do was share his social security and bank information. Click to hear the full call!

RELATED:

Black Tony Poses As HR for Time Off, Until Finding Out Its Payday

Black Tony Is Heartbroken Over “F.N.F” Rapper Glorilla [LISTEN]

Black Tony Has Arrived! Except It’s President’s Day, So Nobody Is Here [WATCH]

Black Tony Came Up and Wants to Bless Jahlion for his Birthday was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com