It’s official! The Jermaine Dupri and Diddy verzuz battle is set in stone with an official date and venue. Mark your calendars for September 8th.

The two legendary hip-hop pioneers revealed in an Instagram post that the long-awaited match is finally underway. Fans have anticipated the battle since the pair first hinted it at it in 2021.

“Somebody let @Diddy know I’m @thegarden right now ! And he gon need some training for me,” Dupri wrote on Twitter.

Diddy responded saying, “Beloved you my n***a but your arms too short to box with God!!! You aiint got enough hits. I’ll smash you with just biggie n Mary . But I do have the upmost respect on you as a musical legend – Dre the only one can get in the ring w me . – LOVE”

‘Verzuz’, created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, was birthed from the pandemic in March 2020. Battles like DMX vs. Snoop Dogg, SWV vs. Xscape, and Patti LaBelle vs. Gladys Knight quickly made the digital broadcast legendary. With no official judges, fans are left to declare a winner based on the most hits and best performance.

There is no doubt that the two have monumental musical catalogs—the question is…hit for hit, who do you think will take the victory?!

You Asked, They Answered: Diddy Verzuz Jermaine Dupri Battle Made Official was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com