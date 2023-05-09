Town Of Morrisville SpringFest Event Set For May 13

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Town of Morrisville’s SpringFest event will take place Saturday, May 13, from 4-8 p.m. on Town Hall Drive. The huge, family friendly festival will feature live entertainment, games, rides, giveaways, food trucks, vendors, and more. The event is free, but attendees need to bring money for the food trucks, games, and rides.

Musical acts will include Kevin Baker, Lauren Light, Purvi Patel, and the Legacy Band. Food trucks will include Caribbean Kicker, Corner Boys BBQ, Curry in a Hurry, Mr. A’s Beignets, Oak City Fish and Chips, Same O’ Dame O’, Tacos Las Gringas, and Ty’s All Natural.

This year’s festival will include a beer garden, which will offer sales of beer and cider, facilitated by Bond Brothers. Alcohol sales will be from 4-7:30 p.m. No outside alcohol will be permitted.

Also new this year is a nine-hole disc golf tournament, dubbed the SpringFest Urban Disc Golf Open. The tournament will be from 8 a.m. to noon and will use a one-day, one-round, temporary, non-sanctioned course that will be set up around Town Hall Drive and the adjacent woods and park areas. The entry fee is $20 per person, and all players will receive their choice of a putter or midrange disc golf disc.

Town Hall Drive will be closed from Morrisville Carpenter Road to Jeremiah Street to through traffic starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 13. Town Hall Drive is anticipated to reopen around 10 p.m.

Parking for the event will be available at Cedar Fork Community Center (1050 B Town Hall Drive) and Cedar Fork District Park (228 Aviation Parkway) with shuttles running throughout the event. A limited amount of accessible parking spaces will be available at the Town Hall parking lot (100 Town Hall Drive). If the Town Hall parking lot becomes full, there will be a limited number of spaces in the grassy lot beside Town Hall. Parking placards will be required for both lots.

Event details, including pre-registration for accessible parking and registration for the disc golf tournament, are available at www.townofmorrisville.org/springfest. This is a rain or shine event.

