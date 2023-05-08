Sommore Chats About The Royal Comedy Tour In Raleigh

Looking for a night of laughs? You might want to check out The Royal Comedy Tour. It’s headed to the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh on Friday, May 12th.
Sommore called in to talk to our Karen Clark about the upcoming show.
